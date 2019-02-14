Hallsville police investigating home invasion

HALLSVILLE, TX (KLTV) - Police in an East Texas city are now looking at two alleged home invasions.
According to police, a family was held at gunpoint during a home invasion last night on North Central Street in Hallsville.
Police say another attempt was made later at another location.
Police first responded around 10:30 Tuesday night to the North Central Street location where they were told four males entered a home armed and executed a robbery.
“They were wearing masks, bandanas’ over their faces, and held an adult and two juveniles there at gunpoint. We know one if not 2 of them had weapons on them,” says investigator David Burrows.
The description given by victims to law enforcement was only men wearing dark clothing and covering their faces.
The intruders ransacked the home and stole cash and other items before fleeing.
"They got just a few things that they could sell pretty quickly," Burrows says.
But no one saw a vehicle. It's unknown if they left on foot or drove off.
"We were unable to locate any individuals matching that description at the time," David says.
Hours later and only a few blocks away, a second call to law enforcement of an attempted break-in near the city park.
“In that one, they demanded from that resident to be let inside, also pointed a gun at him. The resident was actually familiar with one of the individuals,” the investigator said.
But they were turned away and fled again.
No one was injured in either incident. Police are not sure if the two are related.
“Someone who enters another person’s house and brandishes a weapon obviously that takes priority. I feel pretty confident we’re going to identify the individuals and bring them to justice,” says Burrows.
Anyone with information on the two incidents is asked to call the Hallsville police department or Harrison county crime-stoppers.
