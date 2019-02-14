Grand Avenue fire victims identified by Tyler Fire Marshal

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler Fire Department has released the identities of the victims in a residential fire that occurred this past Friday evening at 1805 N. Grand Ave.
Three people died as a result of the fire. Fire Marshal Paul Findley identified them in a statement on Thursday, February 14.
Cambryn Anderson-McAllister, a 1-year-old female, and Christopher Anderson, a 40-year-old male, both died as a result of their injuries on Saturday, February 9, 2019.
Sharon Brown, a 60-year-old female, died on Sunday, February 10, 2019.
Two children remain in a Fort Worth hospital after being transferred from Tyler on Saturday morning. Camden Anderson, a 6-year-old female, and Collin Anderson, a 2-year-old male, are both recovering from injuries resulting from the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details will be released as they become available, Fire Marshal Findley says.
