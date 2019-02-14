East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lake Wind Advisories in effect until 6 PM as SW winds continue at 15-30 mph, gusting near 40 mph here in East Texas. As soon as the sun sets, the wind will settle and settle fairly quickly. Over the next few days, partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with very little, if any, chances for rain. Temperatures will remain well above normal for our Friday, then slowly cool down through the weekend and get even cooler as a cold front moves through on Sunday morning. By Monday of next week or President’s Day, temperatures should reflect a more February feel and then stay that way through the rest of the forecast period. Rain chances begin to increase on Tuesday and into early Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance, not a cold front, moves over East Texas. Only showers at this time. No severe weather is expected.