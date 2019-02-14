2 East Texas sentenced to prison for violating terms of release

Johnny McElwrath, 39, of Jefferson, Texas, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison on Mar. 16, 2015, to be followed by 3 years of supervised release for transportation of illegal aliens. As a condition of his supervised release, McElwrath was required to report all vehicles owned or operated, or in which he had an interested, to the probation office. However, on Dec. 21, 2018, he was arrested while driving a 2007 Hummer registered in his name, which he had not reported to the probation officer. McElwrath admitted this violation before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline M. Craven on Feb. 8, 2019 and was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison as a result.