East Texas fire departments report fire device thefts

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - It’s a small device that helps firefighters do their job, and now some East Texas fire departments are reporting them stolen.
They’re called Fire Department Connections and they’re found on the outside of most commercial and multi-story buildings. Fire departments use them to get a water source when there is a fire involving these buildings.
Most of the thefts have been reported in Marshall. The fire department connections are sought after by thieves because of what they’re made of. Most are solid brass, and some are plated nickel.
Officials say the cost to replace a fire department connection can range from $500 to $1,200.
