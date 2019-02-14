East Texas fire departments report fire device thefts

Device used to get water source for fires involving multi-story buildings

Some East Texas fire departments are reporting the thefts of fire department connections from buildings. The device is used to get a water source to fight fires involving multi-story buildings. (Bob Hallmark/Multimedia Journalist)
By Sarah Thomas and Bob Hallmark | February 14, 2019 at 12:20 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 12:20 PM

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - It’s a small device that helps firefighters do their job, and now some East Texas fire departments are reporting them stolen.

They’re called Fire Department Connections and they’re found on the outside of most commercial and multi-story buildings. Fire departments use them to get a water source when there is a fire involving these buildings.

Most of the thefts have been reported in Marshall. The fire department connections are sought after by thieves because of what they’re made of. Most are solid brass, and some are plated nickel.

Officials say the cost to replace a fire department connection can range from $500 to $1,200.

