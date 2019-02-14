East Texas Ag News: The latest cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We have the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
Compared to last week all feeder steers and heifer class averages from 400 pounds and lower ended a full 2 to 4 dollars higher.
Those over 400 pounds showed to be steady to 2 dollars lower. Those numbers are according to the East Texas livestock market report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows showed to be 3 dollars higher and slaughter bulls ended 4 dollars higher.
According to the report quality continues to dominate the top of the class figures as drying wheat fields continue to fuel buyer interest
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says that alfalfa sold steady to five dollars lower compared to last week.
And all other classes traded mostly steady.
The report adds that movement was moderate to good as hay continues to be purchased as needed for supplemental feeding livestock through the remaining winter months.
For the latest, local Ag news, click over to ETXAgNews.com.