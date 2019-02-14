DPS: 1 dead in Panola County crash

On February 13, 2019 at 5:12 PM, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on US-79 S., 2.2 miles west of the city of Carthage in Panola County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2014 Ford F250, Jesus Ramon Reyes, 41, of Overton was traveling south on US-79 while the driver of a 2019 Mack truck towing a trailer, Wilcots Marease Norris, 48, of Carthage was also southbound ahead of Reyes, legally stopped to make a left turn onto a private drive. Reyes, for an unknown reason, failed to control his speed and ran into the back of the towed trailer. Reyes was pronounced at the scene by Judge Toni Hughes and was taken to Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage. Norris was not shown to be injured in the crash report. The investigation is ongoing.