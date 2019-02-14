Crews responding to house fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Crews are responding to a structure fire in Rusk County.
According to Patrick Dooley with the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, fire crews are en route to 11365 County Road 476, near Highway 13. Units from Carlisle, Henderson, Troup and New Salem are responding.
Dooley reported any occupants have safely exited the home.
The first units on scene have reported the house is already at least 50 percent involved.
Details about the fire are limited at this time. KLTV will continue to update the story as details become available.
