TRANSCRIPT: Concerned acquaintance saves Houston tiger by placing anonymous call for help

But, uh, he took us to the house. The house is, like, abandoned, like, he’s fixing it up right now, but he has the tiger in there. He has it in a cage. I don’t know how he moved it there. I don’t know how he even got it in there. But yeah, it is there and like the (inaudible), and it’s, like, in a small cage. It’s pretty big, though. It’s not even a baby tiger, like, it’s pretty big. But I was wondering, is this going to be, like, an anonymous call?