Cherokee County deputy arrested for indecency with child, Texas Rangers investigating

CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after a Cherokee County deputy was arrested on an indecency with a child charge.
According to Sergeant Jean Dark with the Texas Department of Public Safety, 46-year-old Jonathan Bryan Shobert, of Rusk, was arrested on Feb. 12. His arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers at the request of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Shobert was charged with indecency with a child, a second-degree felony, and booked into the Cherokee County jail without incident.
According to Dark, the investigation is ongoing.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reported Shobert is still employed by the office but is not currently on duty.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.