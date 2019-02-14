Assault of 13-year-old Massachusetts boy recorded on Snapchat, police say

BRAINTREE, MA (WCVB/CNN) – A video posted on Snapchat shows a 13-year-old boy lying on the ground covering his head, while five other teens stand around him, kick him and take his cell phone.
The attack happened last month outside the boy's home.
Mireille Tushiminina said her son went outside to meet two girls he knows from school, when three boys he did not know showed up.
“My son is not a violent a person, and you can see that,” Tushiminina said. “He’s in the fetal position, not even retaliating.”
The video shows one of the boys picking her son up and throwing him to the ground and several of the others kicking him. Giggling can be heard in the background. At one point, Tushiminina’s son calls out for her.
She said she fears her son was attacked because he’s black. The mother said the five teens are white, but that’s unclear in the video.
“The fact that they are laughing and live recording it was, to me, just demeaning,” Tushiminina said. “I cried because this is my baby, this is my son.”
She said she looked at her son’s phone after the incident and found texts sent from unknown numbers that included racist slurs and threats. She believes the texts are related to the attack.
The five teens are being charged in juvenile court with assaulting the 13-year-old, but police say there’s no sign of a hate crime.
The Braintree police chief said the attack was "driven by a relationship issue."
Tushiminina said she believes authorities would think differently if the races were reversed.
"We are in America,” she said. “We have to be honest. This would've taken another turn."
Tushiminina said she wishes the parents of the teens involved had at least reached out with an apology or to see how her son was doing. That hasn’t happened.
