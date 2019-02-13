6-year-old with no feet and one hand succeeds in wrestling

MACOMB, IL (KHQA/CNN) - An Illinois boy who was born with no feet and only one hand isn’t letting that stop him from achieving his dream of being a wrestler.
Nick Trotter is 6 years old. He was born in Ukraine with significant disabilities, only a left hand and no feet.
But Nick was adopted at the age of 18 months by Chris and Mindy Trotter.
Now, he refuses to let anything stand in his way.
"That's all he's ever known," said Chris Trotter, Nick's father "And there's times he's asked, you know, 'How come I don't have feet? How come I'm missing a hand?' But he doesn't let it bother him. He knows that he's special and he knows he can do everything, and nothing slows him down.
"Kids ask him all the time, 'What happened?' And he'll say, 'Well, God made me this way.' He's just an amazing kid."
Nick's parents say he always finds a way to do what he wants to do, including baseball, swimming and jiujitsu. But wrestling is really his thing.
He's on a team, the Macomb Little Bombers, and participating in tournaments. He has already won twice.
Nick just participated in his third wrestling tournament, in Burlington, IA. He pinned all three of his opponents and won his bracket.
"I feel like I am like a king," he said. "I feel like I'm really good at wrestling."
