Wednesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Afternoon highs in the lower to mid 60s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Fair skies this morning with a light freeze across parts of East Texas. Mostly sunny and becoming breezy again by afternoon. However, today’s winds will be out of the south and southwest, which will help warm our afternoon high temperatures into the lower to mid 60s. A few clouds roll in tonight for partly cloudy skies tomorrow. Still breezy and warm, though, with highs reaching the lower 70s by Thursday afternoon. A few more clouds for Friday and a very slight chance for rain, mostly in far northern counties of East Texas. A weak front will move south to near the Red River, but now looks like it will wash out before moving through East Texas. That means many places will still see high temperatures near 70 degrees for Friday afternoon. More clouds this weekend with slight chances for rain increasing a little bit with a cold front that slowly moves through Sunday. Temperatures will reach the 60s Saturday but only the 50s behind the cold front on Sunday. More cool air moves in for next week with more rain chances for Monday and Tuesday.