Woman taken to hospital after wreck near North Beckham Avenue, East Gentry Parkway

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Emergency crews responded to a traffic crash in Tyler Wednesday afternoon.
According to Tyler Police online records, the wreck happened near the intersection of North Beckham and East Gentry. One person was taken to the hospital by EMS to be checked out. Her injuries are not known.
The person in the second vehicle, the red truck, was not injured and was allowed to leave the scene after speaking with police. Officials at the scene are waiting for the wrecker to come remove the small red vehicle belonging to the woman who was injured.
