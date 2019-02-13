Sulphur Springs student announces his campaign for City Council

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX (KLTV) - Looking back when you were in high school, you may have felt like you had a lot going on in life, between school, friends, maybe work. One Sulphur Springs student wants to put something extra special on his college application: city councilman.
Thorton said despite his active engagement in athletics and education, politics are his passion, and it’s apparent to his peers.
“I think any time he sets his mind to something, he’s going to give it his best, his best effort,” said Ross Hicks, cross-country coach at Sulphur Springs High School.
Thorton will soon attend UT Tyler to pursue a business degree, but before he graduates to college freshman, he’s got his eyes on the title of City Councilman Place 6.
“I guess my motivation for running is, I guess, since I’ve grown older I’ve noticed that if I want to be successful in life and business and happiness, I feel I’ve just got throw myself out there," Thorton said.
A self-proclaimed fiscal conservative, he said he hoped to inspire his generation to take interest their community, even on the smaller issues.
“Last week they were talking about a mini-excavator, and there’s $55,000 they put aside for this to dig trenches and stuff," Thorton recalled. "One thing I was thinking about was a trencher; it’s about $10,000, saves the city some money.”
“He is very unique in the ways that he portrays himself, and that he’s very interested in the well-being of others,” Hicks said.
Sulphur Springs, if you’re looking for a candidate with much more youth than experience, look for Landon Thornton on the May ballot.
“I think I have a good shot at making it, and I think I’ll do a good job representing the people of Sulphur Springs and their values,” Thorton said.
Thorton will face imcumbent Doug Moore, who was appointed to the city council to replace the previous councilman, who resigned in 2017. Voters will head to the ballots on May 4th to cast their votes.
