Ocasio-Cortez, Republicans take off the gloves over Green New Deal

(CNN) - New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Donald Trump are trading barbs over the “Green New Deal.”
Ocasio-Cortez is among the sponsors of the sweeping environmental and economic proposal introduced in the House last week.
And neither she nor Trump have minced words talking about the proposal - and each other.
The president said the proposal “sounds like a high school term paper that got a low mark” at a rally in El Paso on Monday night.
"I really don't like their policy of taking away your car, of taking away your airplane flights, of, 'Let's hop a train to California,' of, 'You're not allowed to own cows anymore.'"
Ocasio-Cortez was quick to respond, saying in a tweet, “Ah yes, a man who can’t even read briefings written in full sentences is providing literary criticism of a House resolution."
Ocasio-Cortez has become the face of the effort to get the climate change debate front and center.
The Green New Deal is an ambitious resolution, aiming to eliminate carbon dioxide emissions in the U.S. by 2030, create jobs and stimulate the economy.
Its estimated costs are in the trillions. However, as a simple resolution, it won’t become law, even if the House passes it. Simple resolutions serve more as recommendations or starting points for debate.
It also does not actually call for taking away a person's car, airline flight or right to own a cow.
SEE FOR YOURSELF: Read the resolution here.
There was some confusion about it over the weekend, after Ocasio-Cortez’s staff released a summary of it which included provisions not in the original resolution, such as economic security “for all who are unable or unwilling to work.”
Her chief of staff said an early draft of the summary was published by accident, clarifying that it was clearly unfinished and doesn't represent the resolution.
Mistake or not, Republicans lined up to follow in the president's footsteps.
Sen. John Thune of South Dakota called it a socialist fantasy. Even worse, Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming said it would “ban livestock” and, with it, ice cream.
But Ocasio-Cortez had a response for that, too.
“Trust me, I like ice cream way too much do that,” she tweeted Tuesday night.
“Maybe if the GOP did their job for once & read a piece of legislation, they’d see that communities + jobs come FIRST, not last, in the #GreenNewDeal.”
