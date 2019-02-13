NASA’s Mars rover is officially declared dead

(AP/Gray News) – NASA's longest-running rover on Mars, Opportunity, has been pronounced dead, 15 years after it landed on the red planet.
The six-wheeled vehicle was built to operate just three months. But it kept going and going until it was finally doomed by a ferocious dust storm eight months ago.
Flight controllers made numerous attempts to contact it and sent one final series of recovery commands Tuesday night, accompanied by one last wake-up song, Billie Holiday's "I'll Be Seeing You." There was no response, only silence.
“After last night’s final attempt to contact the rover, our beloved Opportunity remained silent. I’m here with a deep sense of accomplishment and gratitude as I declare the Opportunity mission, and with it the Mars Rover Exploration mission complete.” said NASA’s Thomas Zurbuchen.
Remarkably spry until communication ceased last June, Opportunity roamed a record 28 miles around Mars.
Opportunity and its long-dead twin rover, Spirit, found evidence that ancient Mars had water flowing on its surface and might have been capable of sustaining microbial life.
