Mount Pleasant ISD conducting investigation into teacher’s arrest

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX (KLTV) - The Mount Pleasant Independent School District said that it is conducting an investigation regarding the arrest of a district teacher for a first degree felony.
According to a statement released by the district, because of privacy laws, there will be no information released on the investigation until the completion of the investigation.
Superintendent Marshall said about the investigation, “We take all complaints against district personnel seriously and investigate thoroughly. Our district also makes the safety and security of its students the district’s highest priority. We respectfully ask the patience of the public while we complete this investigation.
The district also said the alleged crime did not happen on any Mount Pleasant ISD campuses and did not involve any students.
