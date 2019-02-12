Marshall United: ETX pastors pray to unite community through faith

MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) - Two East Texas pastors are praying to tear down walls and build bridges through a massive worship service in late March.
Marshall United was designed by local pastors to galvanize people from all walks of life across East Texas through faith. Marshall United will be held Saturday, March 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at East Texas Baptist University inside the Ornelas Spiritual Life Center.
“One of the most segregated times is Sunday morning, whether it’s 11 o’clock or 9 o’clock,” said Pastor James Webb, a co-founder of Marshall United. “When you look at history, the church unfortunately has not been a champion for, I guess you could say, equal rights.”
Pastor Scott Seeley, another co-founder of Marshall United, said he hopes this celebration of faith reveals that East Texas residents have much more in common than they might think.
“We have to lead by example and show this community that has racial issues within it that those can be put aside,” Seeley said. “We can live in harmony and work together.”
Seeley and Webb say close to 150 churches representing different denominations have been invited to the service, which they said was sparked by a thought-provoking question.
“We go to school together, we work together, we play together, we golf together,” Webb said. “If we can do all those things together, why not take it to the ram where we can worship together?”
Marshall United organizers hope the colossal celebration of faith leads to positive change in the community through understanding and compassion for one another.
“We can take a stand against things like teenage pregnancies, against drug addictions, against crime in our town,” said Seeley. “We can take a stand and try to make these kinds of changes.”
