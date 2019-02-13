Man wanted for assaulting ex-girlfriend after allegedly burglarizing her home booked into Smith County Jail

They stated, “In the early morning hours of December 20, 2018, Radney went to the residence of his ex-girlfriend just north of Lindale, Texas and forced his way into her home. Once inside, Radney stole a handgun and then physically assaulted the ex-girlfriend. He then left the scene in a black Ram pickup with black wheels and a black front grill. Radney was still armed with the handgun at the time he fled the scene. "