Kilgore Police searching for man possibly involved in theft from elderly case

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department said they are requesting assistance from the public to identify a subject possibly involved in a theft from the elderly investigation.
According to a Facebook post, the person may be driving a gray or silver midsize car.
If you are able to identify this person or have information about this crime, please contact Detective Charles Dukes at 903 218 6904 or by email at charles.dukes@cityofkilgore.com
You can also contact the Gregg County CrimeStoppers at 903 236-STOP (7867) or you can text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.