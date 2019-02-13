Investigation continues into Polk County shooting incident that left 5 people dead

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting that left five people dead at a home in the Blanchard Community.
Authorities said Tuesday they responded to two 911 calls that came in about 10:30 Monday morning. One of those calls was from one victim’s mother, who survived the incident by hiding in a bedroom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has said she is sharing what she saw with investigators.
At a press conference Monday night, Chief Deputy Byron Lyons with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Linda Delaney, 72, Carlos Delaney, 74, Ranley Horn, 15 months, Ashley Delaney, 27, and Randy Horn, 54 were found dead at a home in the 3600 block of FM 3126.
Lyons said Randy Horn and Carlos Delaney were found inside the home, and the other three victims were found outside.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that autopsy results are pending on all five victims. Sheriff’s officials said they hope to have those results by the end of the week.
The sheriff’s office did say no arrests have been made in connection with the shootings, They do not have a suspect at this time, and they are not looking for one.
A woman who works in the area said she knew two of the five victims. Myra Harris described Carlos Delaney as a person who adored his 15-month-old great-granddaughter.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.