27 indicted in multi-state ATM robbery conspiracy

From August 2017 through January 2019, the defendants are alleged to have conspired with each other, and others, to participate in and commit at least 47 strong-arm robberies of ATM technicians as they attempted to service the machines. In addition to multiple robberies in the Eastern District of Texas, including robberies in Plano, Allen, McKinney, and Texarkana, the suspects are accused of robberies in multiple other cities throughout Texas, and in Georgia, North Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, and Tennessee. Estimated losses to financial institutions are believed to be approximately $2,779,000. The suspects are linked to a criminal gang based in the 5th Ward area of Houston known as the Market Street Money Gang, or MSMG. A federal grand jury indicted seven individuals in August 2018 charging them with conspiracy to commit robbery interfering with interstate commerce and robbery interfering with interstate commerce. Since that time, superseding indictments have been returned by the grand jury and the number of defendants charged has increased to 27.