Houtson Texans release WR Demaryius Thomas

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - The time has come to an end for veteran wide receiver in Demaryius Thomas in Houston.
The Texans made the official announcement Tuesday that Thomas, who came to Houston from Denver, would not be coming back in 2019. According to ESPN, Thomas was due a non-guaranteed $14 million salary in 2019.
At 31 and the rising presence of Lufkin native Keke Coutee and Will Fuller V made Thomas comment at the end of the season that his future in Houston was “up in the air”.
Thomas’ season ended early in December with a torn Achilles.
