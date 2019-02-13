Hallsville police investigate home invasion, attempted home invasion

HALLSVILLE, TX (KLTV) - Hallsville police are investigating whether a home invasion and attempted home invasion are related.
David Burrows, an investigator with the Hallsville Police Department, said the first incident happened about 10:30 Tuesday night in the 400 block of North Central Street.
Burrows said four males entered a home where they held two juveniles and one adult at gunpoint. He said the intruders ransacked the home and stole items and cash.
He said the intruders then left the home, but no one say a vehicle. He said it’s unknown if they left on foot or in a vehicle. The four males were wearing dark clothes and had their faces covered.
A second incident happened a couple hours later when Burrows said there was an attempted home invasion at an undisclosed location. One adult was home when two people showed up and demanded they be let inside. Burrows said the would-be intruders did not get into the second home.
Right now, police are not sure if the two incidents are related. No one was injured.
Call the Hallsville Police Department or Harrison County Crimestoppers if you have any information about these cases.
