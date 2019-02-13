Ford recalls nearly 1.5 million F-150 pickups that can downshift without warning

(Gray News) – Ford is recalling almost 1.5 million pickup trucks in the United States and Canada because the transmissions can suddenly downshift.
“Depending on vehicle speed, a downshift to first gear without warning could result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash,” Ford said in a statement.
“Ford is aware of five reports of accidents, including one report of ‘whiplash’ potentially related to this condition.”
The recall covers 1.48 million F-150 trucks – approximately 1.26 million in the U.S. and federalized territories and approximately 221,000 in Canada – from the 2011 through 2013 model years with six-speed automatic transmissions.
Dealers will update the powertrain control software to fix the problem. Owners will be notified by mail starting March 4, the Associated Press reported.
Ford’s F-Series pickup is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.