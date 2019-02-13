East Texas Ag News: Tips on planting potatoes in your spring garden

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you’re planning to plant potatoes this season, your potatoes should be cut and curing.
Februrary is the month to plant potatoes, so right now you need to start working the soil into beds 10 to 12 inches high and 36 inches apart. Bedding is vital for drainage.
Unlike most other vegetables, Irish potatoes are not grown from seed. Instead, pieces from the potato itself start new plants.
For a spring crop, cut large seed potatoes into pieces weighing about 1 and a half to 2 ounces. Each seed piece must have at least one good eye. Hold the cut seed in a well-ventilated spot so it can heal over to prevent rotting in the ground.
One pound of seed potatoes should make 9 to 10 seed pieces.
For the latest local Ag, ETXAgNews.com.