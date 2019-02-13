Community holds prayer vigil for family who lost 3 people in Friday night fire

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A prayer vigil was held at an East Texas church, remembering three members who were killed by a Friday night house fire.
A 22-month-old girl, a 60-year-old woman and a 40-year-old male all died from their injuries from the fire on Grand Avenue Friday night.
Two other children who were in the house remain hospitalized in Dallas.
Fire marshals say no foul play is suspected, and the fire was a “tragic accident.”
Pastors from several other churches in the area gathered to pray for the family and remember Sharon Anderson and Chris Anderson.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t ask your special blessings upon Miles Chapel CME Church where we watched one victim grow up; we helped raise the other, but Lord, they belong to you all the time,” Pastor Orenthia Mason says.
“Let us embrace this family, let us show them genuine love that comes from a loving God like you,” Pastor Elton Timmons says.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The victim’s family says the two children who are still in the hospital are improving.
Investigators have not officially released the names of the victims and the fire remains under investigation.
