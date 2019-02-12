West Rusk hires new football coach

NEW LONDON, TX (KLTV) - The West Rusk athletic program has a new leader.
The school district made the official announcement Tuesday that Nick Harrison was becoming the new head football coach/ athletic director.
Harrison has been with the district for several years as an assistant with football and served as the school’s baseball coach.
Harrsion takes over the program after John Frazier announced his retirement in January after 12 seasons at the school.
Harrison takes over a team that went 8-3 this past season. For a majority of the season, the team was state ranked. Their season ended in a 28-20 loss to Atlanta in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.
