Webxtra: Coach Davison and Tenaha Lady Tigers overcoming adversity

TENAHA, TX (KTRE) - The Tenaha Lady Tigers are on to round two of the 2019 UIL 2A Girls basketball playoffs. after a year of adversity.
The Tigers were the fourth seed out of 22-2A, a year after making it to the regional tournament. On Monday night they had a come from behind win in the final minutes to win 36-31 over #17 Douglass. This was the third year that Tenaha has eliminated Douglass from the playoffs.
It has been a year full of emotion. On the high side, The Lady Tigers brought coach Davison his 700th win earlier in the season. But on the down side the team lost a key member, Jonica Glaze. In December Glaze was severely injured in a wreck which she suffered a broken neck and shattered tibia. Glaze is in Houston at the Shrine Hospital getting treatment. She is currently paralyzed from the waste down.
Tenaha is on to round 2 where they will play Broaddus Thursday night at 7 pm.
