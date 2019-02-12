Webxtra: Coach Davison and Tenaha Lady Tigers overcoming adversity

It has been a year full of emotion. On the high side, The Lady Tigers brought coach Davison his 700th win earlier in the season. But on the down side the team lost a key member, Jonica Glaze. In December Glaze was severely injured in a wreck which she suffered a broken neck and shattered tibia. Glaze is in Houston at the Shrine Hospital getting treatment. She is currently paralyzed from the waste down.