WATCH: Forklift drivers show off their skills at Gregg County Forklift Rodeo
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 12, 2019 at 10:29 AM CST - Updated February 12 at 5:33 PM
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Forklift drivers from all over Gregg County showed off their skills during Tuesday’s Gregg County Forklift Rodeo.

Drivers had to maneuver their forklifts around obstacle courses, pick up pallets without knocking down precarious tennis balls, and even had to dunk a basketball.

According to the event’s Facebook page, this is a special event as part of Longview’s Industry Appreciation month.

The purpose of this event is to give local forklift drivers the opportunity to promote forklift safety, network, and have some fun! Top contenders will be awarded prizes.

27 contenders participated in the event, representing companies such as Sysco Foods, AAON and even the city of Longview had a champion.

The free event held at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex and was hosted by the Longview and Kilgore Economic Development Corp.

