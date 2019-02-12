Van barbecue restaurant fire ruled accidental

VAN, TX (KLTV) - Van Fire Marshal’s Office has ruled that the fire that has closed a barbecue restaurant was accidental.
Charles West, city manager and fire marshal of Van, said firefighters were first called around 5:01 a.m. to Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Restaurant on the I-20 service road near Farm-to-Market Road 314 in Van Zandt County. Lindale and Grand Saline Fire Departments were called in for assistance.
West said once crews arrived, they contained the flames relatively quickly. The majority of the damage was held to the attic, where the fire started, West confirmed, although he could not say what sparked the flames. West added that he believed the heat or smoke could have triggered the restaurant’s alarm system, which alerted the fire department. The official cause of the fire has been ruled as accidental.
West said minimal damage was caused in the southeast corner of the restaurant. Van fire officials have said the restaurant will remain closed as repairs are made to the building.
