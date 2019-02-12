Tyler ISD Foundation presents ‘Grants for Great Ideas’ to innovative teachers

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Excitement echoed in the hallways of 18 Tyler ISD campuses and departments Tuesday as the Tyler ISD Grant Patrol visited classrooms and offices to award more than $63,000 in grants to educators.
The program is called Grants for Great Ideas, and it rewards innovative teachers with grants that go toward classroom projects that wouldn’t otherwise find funding through Tyler ISD. The Grant Patrol visited 14 campuses in Tyler to let educators know their applications were chosen.
“This is always such a fun and inspiring event,” said Betsy Jones, Tyler ISD Foundation director. “Our district educators have so many incredible ideas of programs to implement that ultimately create successful student outcomes. We are honored to help fund these programs so they can continue helping our students succeed each and every day.”
Each grant is specialized for the innovative idea teachers come up with that’s original for their specialty. For example, math and science teacher Alejandro Zapico received a $4,609 grant for his “Wondering Robot Minds” idea.
“Different campuses have different specialties,” said Tab Bell, member of Tyler ISD Foundation. “We even ordered some grants to the Jones-Boshears campus where they have some special needs children, and they got special grants there. We’re happy to do whatever they do."
Teachers must apply for a grant, which is rewarded by a district award committee. Twenty-one grants were awarded totaling $63,662.13, a significant increase from last year, impacting 18 campuses and departments and more than 7,500 students.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.