Tyler ISD Foundation presents 'Grants for Great Ideas' to innovative teachers
By Jeff Wright and Jeff Chavez | February 12, 2019 at 5:48 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 5:48 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Excitement echoed in the hallways of 18 Tyler ISD campuses and departments Tuesday as the Tyler ISD Grant Patrol visited classrooms and offices to award more than $63,000 in grants to educators.

The program is called Grants for Great Ideas, and it rewards innovative teachers with grants that go toward classroom projects that wouldn’t otherwise find funding through Tyler ISD. The Grant Patrol visited 14 campuses in Tyler to let educators know their applications were chosen.

“This is always such a fun and inspiring event,” said Betsy Jones, Tyler ISD Foundation director. “Our district educators have so many incredible ideas of programs to implement that ultimately create successful student outcomes. We are honored to help fund these programs so they can continue helping our students succeed each and every day.”

Math and science teacher Alejandro Zapico holds up his $4,609 check, which is an innovation grant presented to him for his “Wondering Robot Minds” idea. (Courtesy: Photojournalist Jeff Chavez)

Each grant is specialized for the innovative idea teachers come up with that’s original for their specialty. For example, math and science teacher Alejandro Zapico received a $4,609 grant for his “Wondering Robot Minds” idea.

“Different campuses have different specialties,” said Tab Bell, member of Tyler ISD Foundation. “We even ordered some grants to the Jones-Boshears campus where they have some special needs children, and they got special grants there. We’re happy to do whatever they do."

There was plenty of excitement to go around, as the drumline from Robert E. Lee High School and cheerleaders from John Tyler High School helped celebrate teachers who were awarded grants by the Tyler ISD Foundation.

Teachers must apply for a grant, which is rewarded by a district award committee. Twenty-one grants were awarded totaling $63,662.13, a significant increase from last year, impacting 18 campuses and departments and more than 7,500 students.

