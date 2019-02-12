SFA looking to get back on the winning path against McNeese

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Despite having an up and down year in conference play the SFA Lumberjacks are just 2 games out of second place with eight games to go.
Second place is key. if the 'Jacks can get into the top two in the conference they will get two byes in the conference tournament. The race to those seeding possibilities heats up down the home stretch. Wednesday night, the team welcomes McNeese State to Nacogdoches.
SFA is sitting in 5th place while the Cowboys are in 12th so you know the Pokes will be looking to play spoiler in nacogdoches.
Coach Kyle Keller addressed the media Monday about what lies ahead.
