SFA football to hold open tryouts Friday

From SFA Athletics
NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Fresh off welcoming the third-ranked signing classes in all of FCS football to the Piney Woods, the SFA football team has announced the day and time of its walk-on tryout for the 2019 campaign.
The 'Jacks' walk-on tryout will take place at Homer Bryce Stadium on Friday, Feb. 15, at 2:00 p.m. All interested participants must bring rubber-soled cleats arrive at 1:00 p.m. to register for the walk-on tryout. Additionally, all participants must complete and bring the athletic training walk-on form which is included in a link at the top of this page.
Interested participants must also be full-time SFA students (enrolled in at least 12 credit hours in the spring 2019 semester).
All questions regarding the walk-on tryout can be directed to assistant coach Jared May(jared.may@sfasu.edu).