Report lists ETX pastors among hundreds of church leaders accused of sexual misconduct

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Two newspapers are reporting that about 380 Southern Baptist Church leaders and workers have been accused of sexual misconduct since 1998.
Several of those named in the report are from East Texas.
The San Antonio Express-News and the Houston Chronicle reported that their six-month joint investigation found that many of the victims were shunned by their churches. They reported that at least 35 church pastors, employees and volunteers who exhibited predatory behavior were still able to find jobs at churches.
Some registered sex offenders returned to the pulpit.
The current president of the Southern Baptist Convention called the abuses described in the story as “pure evil.”
Those listed from the East Texas area include:
