Prayer vigil set after Tyler house fire that killed three, hurt two

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A prayer vigil is set for Tuesday night after a house left three people dead and two others injured. Family, friends and community members will gather at 7:30 p.m. at Miles Chapel CME Church on North Palace Avenue.
The fire happened Feb. 8 at a home on Grand Ave. Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said no foul play is suspected and called the incident a “tragic accident.”
A 22-month-old girl, a 60-year-old woman and a 40-year-old male all died in the fire, according to the Tyler Fire Marshal’s Office.
Two other pediatric patients - a 2-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl - were taken to a Dallas-Fort Worth area hospital with injuries.
“All of these (victims) are related. They’re all family, so you can imagine the tragedy for their family,” Findley said.
No identities have been released at this time.
Three of the victims who died suffered burns and complications from smoke inhalation, Findley said.
He added that when firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the home. They made entry into the structure and found multiple people throughout the home.
Findley said the fire originated in living room and was mostly contained to that room. The rest of the home had heat damage. No residents were found in that room.
The investigation is ongoing and the fire department has not released the cause of the fire at this time.
