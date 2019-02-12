Palestine duo plead guilty to beating, robbing Tyler man

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Two of the three suspects in the October robbery of a Tyler man have pleaded guilty to the crime.
Court records show Scottie Smart, 18, and Draven Starr, 21, both of Palestine, entered guilty pleas on Monday to a charge of second-degree robbery. Smart accepted a five-year prison sentence and Starr accepted a three-year sentence.
According to a previous report, a 21-year-old Tyler man approached a Tyler police officer in a parking lot near the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Loop 323 and told the officer he had just been beaten to the ground and robbed of his belongings by three men.
After the victim provided descriptions of the suspects, Tyler police officers flooded the area and found one suspect on foot near Winchester Street and South Donnybrook.
A witness to the incident told officers the other two suspects had ducked into the Subway located at Shelly Drive and South Broadway. Officers located them there and arrested them.
The victim had just gotten off work after his first day on the job and was walking home. The victim was transported to U.T Health Center on Beckham by EMS for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The case on the third suspect, Christian James Nichols, 18, of Elkhart, is still pending.
