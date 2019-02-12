Nintendo Direct: Switch games set for big reveal

(Gray News) - Video game giant Nintendo announced a new Nintendo Direct is coming on Feb. 13. The last Nintendo Direct aired on November 1.
Nintendo Direct is “the online home for exclusive Nintendo news” presented in a pre-recorded video in which Nintendo speaks directly to its customers.
The videos usually reveal the latest information and trailers for upcoming games.
Nintendo announced on its official Twitter account that it will give consumers “35 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch titles, including new details on ‘Fire Emblem: Three Houses.’ ”
Earlier this year following a release of the company’s financial report, Nintendo announced its goal to sell 17 million Nintendo Switch units by the end of the current fiscal year which ends in March.
Ahead of Wednesday’s new airing, Nintendo surprised customers with a launch trailer for “Fishing Star World Tour,” a new fishing experience game available on Nintendo Switch.
If you want to watch the broadcast, Nintendo Direct will stream on the company’s YouTube channel starting at 2 p.m. PST.
