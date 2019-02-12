Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We are finally seeing sunshine here in East Texas and it looks like it is here to stay at least for a few days. Today we will have seasonal temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and some spots might even see the low 60s. Winds will be a bit gusty today following the cold front that came through. Overnight lows will be cooler due to a lack of cloud cover, sinking to the middle 30s. Tomorrow we have another sunny day on tap. Temperatures on Wednesday will top off in the middle 60s with warm winds from the south. For Valentines Day clouds will come back around but temperatures will be nice and warm in the lower 70s. A cold front will come through overnight not dropping the temperatures but taking away most of the cloud cover. Friday will remain in the 70s. For the weekend temperatures will range in the lower 60s and upper 50s with a slight chance for rain both days. To start of the next work week temperatures will drop into the lower 50s and we will have mostly cloudy skies with a chance for rain.