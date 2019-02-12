Male tiger found caged in abandoned Houston home finds sanctuary in East Texas

MURCHISON, TX (KLTV) - An abandoned male tiger has been taken to safety in Murchison, at a ranch that specializes in rescuing animals of all kinds.
The male tiger was found abandoned in an empty Houston home Monday. He was left confined in a small cage, according to officials with the humane society. He was transported Tuesday morning to the 1,400 acre Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison.
The tiger has been placed in quarantine for two weeks while his health is evaluated. The ranch will provide veterinary care, proper diet, and “the respect and dignity that he deserves,” the statement from the humane society says.
The tiger will join two others that have found refuge at the ranch. One is Charlie, who was rescued in 2016 from a breeder, and the other is Alex, a former pet who arrived in 2014. The ranch has a five-acre, naturally wooded habitat complex that emulates a native environment and that will be the tiger’s new home pending a decision about permanent custody, the humane society says.
Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, released the following statement:
“Texas lawmakers must follow the lead of countless states that have recently strengthened their laws prohibiting the private possession of dangerous wild animals. The time is now to pass meaningful legislation on the state and federal level. Keeping wild and exotic animals in private hands threatens public health and safety as well as animal welfare. Wild animals can cause death, inflict serious injury, and spread diseases. They are not pets and deserve better.
The Humane Society of the United States is grateful to BARC, HPD and the City of Houston for their quick and compassionate response and we are relieved that this tiger is now in safe hands in sanctuary at Black Beauty. We hope the people who subjected the tiger to this situation will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
The Humane Society of the U.S. says that an estimated 5,000 to 7,000 tigers live in captivity in the U.S.
To learn more about the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, click here.
