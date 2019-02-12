Longview animal shelter offering Valentine’s Day adoption special

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Looking to give love this Valentine’s Day? The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is offering a Valentine’s Day adoption special.
All animals over six months old are up for adoption for $14 today through Saturday. The eligible animals come with spay/neuter, a microchip and their age-appropriate vaccinations.
“When you leave here you’ll leave with an animal that’s going to love you for the rest of your life, unconditionally. It’s going to have all of its medical stuff taken care of," said Chris Kemper, animal services manager at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center. “It’s a heck of a deal for $14 to get all of that and a lifetime of love.”
Kemper said the shelter tries to do something special for the animals every Valentine’s Day.
“Every animal that comes in here is looking for its forever home, looking for someone who’s going to love it forever," Kemper said.
The Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is at 303 H.G. Mosley Parkway. They’re open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.