Officials: Two dead in Smith County house fire

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Two people were killed in an early morning house fire in Smith County.
Fire crews were called to the scene of house fire on County Road 384 at Hebron Road, at about 5:19 a.m.
As of 1:45 p.m., County Road 384 has been reopened while the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office remains on scene investigating the cause of the fire.
According to Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, two people were killed in the fire.
Firefighters from the Chapel Hill, Jackson Heights and Winona Fire Departments responded, along with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and Smith County Sheriff’s office.
As of 8:25 a.m., the fire has been completely extinguished.
