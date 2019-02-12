No injuries reported after storage building catches fire near Chapel Hill

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - UPDATE: Fire officials said there are no injuries after a storage building caught fire near Chapel Hill Tuesday.
There are still some hot spots and firefighters are breaking the building down now to keep it from sparking back up.
Emergency crews are responding to a reported structure fire in Smith County.
According to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire is located in the 10000 block of County Road 214.
The Fire Marshal’s Office said Chapel Hill, Jackson Heights, and Whitehouse Fire are all responding to the scene.
Other details are limited at this time. KLTV has a crew en route and will continue to update this story with any new information.
