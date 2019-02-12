East Texas’ Kacey Musgraves wins big at Grammys

MINEOLA, TX (KLTV) - East Texas’ own Kacey Musgraves won Album of the Year at the 61st Grammy Awards.
The Mineola native won the night’s top honor for “Golden Hour."
“Oh my God. Oh my God! I don’t even know what to say," Musgraves said in her acceptance speech. "It was unbelievable to be even in a category with such gigantic albums, really brilliant works of art. It’s really crazy. But I’m very thankful. And I know that winning this doesn’t make my album any better than anybody else’s in that category, They’re all so good.”
Musgraves also took home awards for Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song.
“I would have nothing without songs," Musgraves said. "To me, it’s all about - it’s just all about the songs.”
Musgraves musical roots stretch back
Musgraves was only 11 when she performed as half of “The Texas Two Bits,” along with Alina Tatum. It wasn’t long before the Texas Two Bits were getting national attention, and an invitation to perform at President George W. Bush’s “Black Tie and Boots Inaugural Ball.”
Before she got out of her teen years, Kacey was filling her trophy case with awards such as Western Music Association’s Yodeling Champion and Lone Star Music’s International Artist of the Year. ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘CD of the Year’ were awarded to her song ‘Life of the Old Cowhand.’
In 2006, Musgraves made the top 10 in the Nashville Star contest.
Since then, Musgraves has won numbers musical accolades, including several Country Music Awards honors.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.