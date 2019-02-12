East Texas Ag News: Utilizing winter forage

EAST TEXAS (KLTVKTRE) - February is the beginning of the transition for many stockmen to fully utilize winter forage.
Ryegrass should now be coming into a grazable height.
Ryegrass variety will benefit from some mild sunny days that will greatly accelerate its’ growth. Small grain growers should be enjoying grazable forage for nearly a couple months already.
Planting grains such as rye, wheat or oats give the earliest grazing forage in the winter. Clovers, as well, will shortly becoming available to graze.
If you find these forages a lifesaver as hay dwindles, consider being proactive and planting these options this coming fall
