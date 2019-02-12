Driver airlifted to hospital after car collides with train in Carthage

CARTHAGE, TX (KLTV) - One driver was injured Tuesday after colliding with a train in Carthage.
The crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cotton Street crossing in Carthage.
According to the Carthage Fire Department, the train was stopped and being worked on at the time of the crash.
The fire department and the Carthage Police Department responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 2002 Cadillac under the crossing arm and partially under the parked train.
A driver, later identified as Mario McCain, 24, was transported by ambulance to UT Health Carthage and then flown to an area trauma center, according to an official with the department.
Officials say the driver was conscious when crews arrived on scene and suffered broken bones.
