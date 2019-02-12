Van barbecue restaurant to remain closed ‘indefinitely’ after early morning fire

VAN, TX (KLTV) - A barbecue restaurant in Van will remain closed after it caught on fire early Tuesday morning.
Multiple fire departments worked to extinguish a blaze at Soulman’s Barbecue Restaurant on the I-20 service road near Farm-to-Market Road 314 in Van Zandt County.
According to the Van Fire Department, they were dispatched to the scene at about 5:01 a.m. When crews arrived they found “moderate smoke and fire condition.” The KLTV crew at the scene says there are no visible flames or smoke at this time. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported.
Unfortunately, the interior of the building sustained smoke damage. Van fire reports the restaurant will remain closes as repairs are made to the building.
Soulman’s Barbecue released a statement on their Facebook page saying, “There was a small fire at our Van shop early this morning. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. The Van Zandt Country Fire Marshal is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire, but we will have to close for the next 2-4 weeks to repair the damage. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused and know our team will do the best they can to get things back up and running for you."
The Lindale Fire Department and the Grand Saline Fire Department also aided in putting out the fire.
The Van Fire Department reports the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
