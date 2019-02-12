Van barbecue restaurant to remain closed ‘indefinitely’ after early morning fire

Soulman’s Barbecue released a statement on their Facebook page saying, “There was a small fire at our Van shop early this morning. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire. The Van Zandt Country Fire Marshal is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire, but we will have to close for the next 2-4 weeks to repair the damage. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused and know our team will do the best they can to get things back up and running for you."