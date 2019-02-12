City of Tyler takes first step in joining growing list of Music Friendly Communities

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Representatives of the Texas Music Office stopped in Tyler Tuesday afternoon to help explain what benefits come with being named a Music Friendly Community.
Texas Music Office held a workshop at Liberty Hall for anyone interested in learning about the new Texas Music Office program that seeks to foster music business economic development in Texas cities and communities. The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business economic development in Texas cities and communities.
“The folks in the other communities that have been certified, there are 7 by now, can all tell you stories if you call them about the kind of change in some of those communities after they’ve been certified,” said Brendon Anthony, director of Texas Music Office, during his presentation Tuesday. “The kind of change seen in [Fort Worth] after they started listening and reacting to them has been pretty dramatic.”
Tyler’s music scene has gained traction in recent years with a steady mixture of performances at Liberty Hall in the downtown area, which also hosts major events like the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival and East Texas Idol.
It appears Tyler looks to join other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation from the Texas Music Office, including Lindale, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, and Denton. Other Texas cities currently working through the certification process include Stephenville, Dallas, and Corpus Christi.
“The Texas music industry generated over $19.8 billion in economic activity and created over 178,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State last year, with support from the Texas Music Office,” Governor Greg Abbott has said.
The workshop is the first step in becoming a Music Friendly Community. The city would need to follow the Music Friendly Community workshop by establishing a city, county, or regional Music Office liaison, and registering with the Texas Music Office’s Texas Music Industry Directory.
