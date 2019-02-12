BREAKING: Huntington ISD set to resume baseball activities amid hazing allegations

HUNTINGTON, TX (KTRE) - Huntington ISD Superintendent David Flowers has announced that baseball activities are set to resume Tuesday afternoon.
All baseball activities were suspended on January 31 after the school district along with the Angelina County District Attorney’s office launched an investigation into allegations of hazing inside the baseball locker room.
Flowers sent a statement this morning stating baseball activities were back on and that the team would have a scrimmage Tuesday afternoon in Woodville at 4:30 p.m. However, due to poor field conditions, the scrimmage has been cancelled.
Flowers said in the statement that after an extensive investigation, offending students had been removed from campus and from participation in all extracurricular activities including baseball.
“Huntington ISD leaders wish to assure the community that hazing is expressly prohibited by the Huntngton ISD Student Code of Conduct and that such actions will not be tolerated,” the release said. “The board of trustees feels confident in the scope of the District’s investigation and response that will allow players to return safely to all baseball activities.”
Flowers said in the release that Josh Colvert will assume duties of head coach for the season for Huntington. David Flowers was unable to comment on the status of Coach Richard Martinez who took over the program last season.
